THE HEALTH MINISTER has announced that the temporary paid leave scheme for public health workers suffering from long-Covid will be extended until the end of the year.

The scheme had been due to end this coming Monday, 30 June.

The extension follows a recommendation from the Labour Court in response to a case brought by healthcare unions in a bid to get the government to classify long-Covid as an occupational injury.

The Labour Court stated that “at this point in time, Covid-19 and long-Covid are not considered occupational illnesses or an injury at work in this jurisdiction” and that it is “not within its gift to determine otherwise”.

It did however recommend a final extension of the current scheme to the end of the year, at which point anyone remaining on the scheme should transition to the Public Service Sick Leave Scheme.

Long-Covid scheme

The Special Scheme of Paid Leave was introduced in July 2022 for eligible healthcare workers suffering from the effects of long-Covid.

Long-Covid is when people who have been infected with Covid-19 continue to display symptoms after the infection is gone.

The effects can last months, weeks or longer in some cases.

Symptoms vary widely but can include extreme tiredness (fatigue), shortness of breath, chest pain or tightness, problems with memory and thinking (‘brain fog’), problems sleeping (insomnia) and more.

While the paid leave scheme for healthcare workers was originally meant to last for a year, it has been extended a number of times since.

The scheme was due to come to an end Monday, 30 June but following a Labour Court recommendation that date has been pushed back to 31 December.

‘Downright disrespectful’

In the Dáil today, Labour’s Marie Sherlock asked if Health minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill would extend the scheme.

Sherlock the “response to date has been downright disrespectful and degrading to those who gave so much and risked so much at a time of such uncertainty and risk”.

Carroll MacNeill noted that the scheme had been extended on four occasions and added that it would “conclude on 30 June”.

She said she was “aware that concerns have been raised by a number of unions about the scheme ending”.

The Health Minister said there are 159 healthcare workers currently on the scheme and in receipt of full pay.

Carroll MacNeill said the “full provisions of the public service sick leave scheme will apply for anyone who remains unable to return to work”.

Sherlock replied that the “refusal to extend this scheme or to put in place a long-term framework for those who contracted Covid in the workplace reflects a shocking lack of empathy and respect for those workers”.

She added that the scheme had been a “lifeline” for those in receipt of it.

“The crucial point is that these workers have ultimately been told they are five years on and to get over it, but that is not their lived reality,” said Sherlock.

Meanwhile, Sherlock said it was “shameful unions have had to go to the Labour Court to try to get respect for those workers who contracted this illness in the workplace”.

Carroll MacNeill noted that the findings of the Labour Court “are still awaited and I respect that”.

The Labour Court went on to reject a bid to classify long-Covid as an occupational illness but recommended a six-month extension.

Carroll MacNeill said she supports this decision and “will now move to ensure the scheme is extended as per the Labour Court recommendation”.