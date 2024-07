A MAN IN his 70s is in hospital in Mullingar, Co Westmeath after a reported shooting at a residential property in Longford Town yesterday evening.

The incident occurred at around 7:50 pm yesterday, a Garda spokesperson said.

The man’s injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening, according to gardaí.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and gardaí said enquiries are ongoing.

