Appeal after man narrowly avoids injury in shooting at house in Longford town

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information following a shooting in Longford town last week.

At around 10.30pm on 6 June, a number of shots were fired at an occupied house at Clonbalt Wood.

A window at the front of the house was damaged and one of the occupants, a man in his 40s, narrowly avoided injury.

Those involved left the scene in a saloon car.

Shortly after 11pm, a car understood to be connected to the incident was found burned out in the Ferefad area of the town.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who may have seen a saloon car or anyone acting suspiciously between 9.30pm and 11.30pm in the Clonbalt Wood, Drumlish Road or the Ferefad areas to contact them.

They are also appealing to those with dashcam footage from the areas mentioned above to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.