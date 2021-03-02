Your evening longread: Kazuo Ishiguro on his incredible career

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Kazuo Ishiguro

The Nobel Prize-winning author of The Remains of the Day on his career – and how he really wanted to be a singer-songwriter. His latest book, Klara and the Sun, is out now.

Ishiguro is not the kind of writer who takes dictation from his characters. He has never been able to sit down at his desk and improvise, to launch into a novel from a standing start. He is a planner, patient and meticulous. Before he begins the writing proper, he will spend years in a sort of open-ended conversation with himself, jotting down ideas about tone, setting, point of view, motivation, the ins and outs of the world he is trying to build.