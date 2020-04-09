Your evening longread: The story of Phil Ochs, the folk singer who could've been as big as Bob Dylan

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy. With the news cycle dominated by the coronavirus situation, we know it can be hard to take your mind off what’s happening.

So we want to bring you an interesting read every weekday evening to help transport you somewhere else.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

The story of Phil Ochs

Folk singer Phil Ochs was a pal of Bob Dylan’s, and also wrote great folk songs. So how come his career never crossed over to mainstream success?

(The Guardian, approx 10 mins reading time)