Your evening longread: The search for the shooter in the hills

Shooter in the hills

A series of mysterious homicides occurred at a park in Malibu – what was going on?

(The New Yorker, approx 38 mins reading time)

She told me, “One of the rangers or somebody there said something like, ‘This never happens, you know. This kind of stuff never happens here.’ ”It was a callous thing to say to a person whose husband had just been murdered; it was also untrue. Over the previous twenty months, multiple victims had reported to authorities that they’d been shot at in Malibu Creek State Park or on the nearby canyon road. There had been six near-misses, two of them in the campground where Beaudette was killed. One person was injured, requiring surgery.