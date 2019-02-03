This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 3 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sitdown Sunday: 'I think there's something in these planters' - how a series of deaths were discovered in Canada

Settle back in a comfy chair and sit back with some of the week’s best longreads.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 3 Feb 2019, 9:00 AM
1 hour ago 11,338 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4466975
Image: Shutterstock/HiddenCatch
Image: Shutterstock/HiddenCatch

IT’S A DAY of rest, and you may be in the mood for a quiet corner and a comfy chair.

We’ve hand-picked the week’s best reads for you to savour.

1. ‘There’s something going on’

There is just one full-time forensic anthropologist in Canada, Kathy Gruspier. She was the one charged with finding out if something weird was buried in planters found on a quiet suburban drive. Jeremy McArthur has been accused of the murders. (Contains details some may find disturbing.)

(Vanity Fair, approx 16 mins reading time)

“I think there’s going to be something in these planters,” Idsinga remembers Gruspier saying. “But it could just be a chunk of ice, I don’t know.” He and his team drove to the lab. By then, the containers had been there for 10 days and were starting to emit a foul odor. In the forensic-examination bay, the police watched Gruspier saw the planter she had X-rayed in half. She peeled away the sides to reveal a human head, torsos, and limbs. Through dental and fingerprint analyses, Gruspier’s team eventually separated seven sets of remains.

2. Ted Bundy’s living victim

There’s been a lot of talk about Ted Bundy since the release of a new documentary about him. But his victims are too often ignored. Here’s the experience of Kathy Kleiner, who escaped his attempts to murder her.

(Rolling Stone, approx 20 mins reading time)

You wouldn’t know, watching her joke around, that Kleiner is holding a book about the man who almost killed her. She was 20 when Ted Bundy crept into her bedroom at Florida State University, 22 when he was sentenced to death, and 32 when he was finally strapped into Old Sparky, Florida’s electric chair. As the years went on, Kleiner could have tried to forget him, but instead she decided to figure him out — which is why she’s so comfortable in the true crime section of any bookstore.

3. A dangerous journey

This article explores how the hardline stance in the US on keeping migrants out “is pushing asylum seekers to take remote and dangerous routes into the United States”.

(New York Times, approx 10 mins reading time)

In December, which saw a record number of families arriving at the border, 27,518 migrants traveling in families were apprehended in areas outside normal border stations. The El Paso sector, which includes the suddenly busy area of rural New Mexico, saw a 1,866 percent increase in family apprehensions during October and November of 2018, compared with the same period a year earlier.

4. Meet the ‘cleanfluencers’

You might have spotted some unusual influencers recently – people whose USP is that they like keeping their home very, very tidy.

(The Guardian, approx 10 mins reading time)

Sophie Hinchcliffe, AKA Mrs Hinch, is one of the best known of these new Instagram “cleanfluencers”. The 28-year-old hairdresser from Essex has 1.7 million followers on the social network, where she shares pictures of her immaculate home as well as chatty videos of herself disinfecting her bins and scrubbing her sink. She has developed a whole branded vocabulary around tidying up – cleaning is “hinching”; buying products is a “hinch haul”; her followers are the #HinchArmy; and her enormous collection of cleaning paraphernalia is kept in a special wardrobe called Narnia. 

5. The real Lorena Bobbitt

You’ve probably heard of the infamous story of Lorena Bobbitt, who cut off her husband’s penis. Here’s an in-depth profile of her, which gives a much better look into what went on in her life, behind the tabloid headlines.

(The New York Times, approx 17 mins reading time)

These are the details everyone knows and the ones Lorena recites with the stoicism of the waiter at the Tortino Mare Italian restaurant who hours earlier had relayed the specials for us. It’s the actual story, she said — the one about a young immigrant who endured years of domestic violence, was raped by her husband that night, had nowhere to go and finally snapped — that she wanted to talk to me about. 

6. The Thai cave rescue

The inside story of the almost improbably rescue of the 12 young boys from the Thai cave.

(Maclean’s, approx 61 mins reading time)

The SEALs entered the black cathedral of the first chamber, stalactites plunging from the ceiling, boulders exploding from the floor. This cave made the grown men feel small. Then it squeezed the life out of them: some corridors were so narrow only skinnier divers could get through. It dwarfed them again, squeezed them tight again, but within three kilometres and a day and a half, the SEALs pressed on to Monk’s Junction, where the cave split in two and rapids could rip a mask off. 

…AND A CLASSIC FROM THE ARCHIVES…

This week has been a terrible one for Buzzfeed staff, with lots of people being laid off. The site has featured a lot of great reporting over the years – including this one on tennis match-fixing.

(Buzzfeed, approx 45 mins reading time)

The files contain detailed evidence of suspected match-fixing orchestrated by gambling syndicates in Russia and Italy, which was uncovered in the landmark 2008 probe, and which authorities subsequently shelved. “They could have got rid of a network of players that would have almost completely cleared the sport up,” said Mark Phillips, one of the investigators. “We gave them everything tied up with a nice pink bow on top and they took no action at all.”

More: The best reads from every previous Sitdown Sunday>

Comments are closed as a case above is before the courts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Nurses announce 2 further strike dates in addition to 5 already planned
    46,504  148
    2
    		Poll: Is a new National Children's Hospital worth €2 billion?
    41,270  202
    3
    		Body discovered in Spain believed to be that of Irishman missing since September
    32,176  0
    Fora
    1
    		Why Dublin's MetroLink is too important to succumb to the whingers and naysayers
    913  0
    2
    		Europe's aviation boom is nowhere near over - for the big airlines at least
    54  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v England, Six Nations
    99,200  134
    2
    		How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?
    72,028  265
    3
    		As it happened: Dublin v Galway, Limerick v Tipperary - Saturday GAA match tracker
    58,342  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Chris O'Dowd, Justin Bieber, and Emily Blunt... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    8,339  1
    2
    		Poll: Do you boycott 'cancelled' artists?
    3,816  6
    3
    		'Nobody knew I was unwell. Not even me': We chat to Sarah Tyrell about her approach to mental wellness
    3,589  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Gardaí finish search after 'substantial quantity' of ammunition found in Louth
    Gardaí finish search after 'substantial quantity' of ammunition found in Louth
    Multiple shots fired at house in Ballymun
    Gardaí investigate after two Quinn company employees allegedly assaulted in Cavan
    IRELAND
    'Caoimhín would score 20 goals a season up front': Liverpool's Cork-born goalkeeper making strides at Anfield
    'Caoimhín would score 20 goals a season up front': Liverpool's Cork-born goalkeeper making strides at Anfield
    Another false start a cause for concern with World Cup on the horizon
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    ENGLAND
    'We got our bums well and truly spanked' - Matt Williams critical of Irish approach against England
    'We got our bums well and truly spanked' - Matt Williams critical of Irish approach against England
    How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?
    Schmidt laments a lack of 'simmering physical intensity' in four-try loss to England
    ABORTION
    Counsellor registration board to be announced, bringing 'rogue' unplanned pregnancy agency regulations one step closer
    Counsellor registration board to be announced, bringing 'rogue' unplanned pregnancy agency regulations one step closer
    Anti-abortion protesters say they received 'reliable information' on abortions taking place in Drogheda hospital
    'Grotesque and reprehensible': Harris 'extraordinarily concerned' over alleged leak of patient's details after abortion

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie