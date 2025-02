GARDAÍ IN CO Donegal are hunting a lorry driver after it smashed into an ESB pole and plunged a village into darkness.

Investigations are ongoing into the incident which happened in the east Donegal village of Killygordon just before 8pm last night.

Motorists were forced to avoid the area after live wires were left on the ground following the collision.

The N15 road between Killygordon and Castlefin was closed for a period.

The driver of the lorry fled the scene without stopping.

Hundreds of homes were plunged into darkness as a result of the collision.

A total of 96 properties have still no power, as of this afternoon, after the single vehicle collision which happened at 7.55pm.

However, it is expected that those without power will be reconnected to the grid around 6pm when work to replace the pole is completed.