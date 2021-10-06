There has been no winner of tonight's record €19 million Lotto jackpot

IRELAND’S RECORD LOTTO jackpot remains unclaimed again as there was no winner of the €19,060,800 prize in tonight’s draw.

The jackpot rolled over from June until last week, when it was capped less than €1 million shy of the €20 million milestone.

It reached the record breaking figure last Wednesday when it wasn’t won. The jackpot went unclaimed again last Saturday.

The winning numbers in tonight’s draw were 5, 6, 9, 31, 35, 45 and a bonus number 12.

Tonight’s #Lotto Jackpot has NOT been won.



Two players in Dublin have each won a M5 + B prize of €565,390. 🤩#ItCouldBeYou — The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) October 6, 2021

A single winner of the prize would become the biggest ever Lotto jackpot winner in the history of the game in Ireland.

For each draw until won, the jackpot will remain at €19,060,800 and the funds that would normally contribute to growing the jackpot will now flow down to the next tier at which there are winners.

This means there will be more prize money guaranteed to be won at non-jackpot prize tiers.

Two players in Dublin have tonight each won a Match 5 + Bonus prize of €565,390.

Another player in Mayo has won the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The next Lotto draw will take place on Saturday evening.

The full results from tonight’s draws are available here.