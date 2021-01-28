#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 28 January 2021
€8.5 million jackpot winner from Limerick makes contact with the National Lottery

Arrangements are being made for the prize to now be claimed, the National Lottery said.

By Sean Murray Thursday 28 Jan 2021, 6:26 PM
37 minutes ago 7,367 Views 8 Comments
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
THE NATIONAL LOTTERY has said that the winning ticketholder of last night’s jackpot worth €8,530,884 has made contact.

The winner is based in Limerick, and bought their ticket online. 

The winning numbers were 7, 24, 27, 33, 34 and 40, with the bonus of 30. 

“We can confirm that we have been contacted by the lucky ticketholder and arrangements are currently being made for the prize to be claimed,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

“Once the prize has been paid, we hope to share further details of the lucky winner, once they are happy to do so.”

Separately, a Cork man has claimed a €500,000 win on the Euromillions plus draw from Tuesday 18 January. 

The man purchased his winning ticket at Ross’s Centra store in the centre of Watergrasshill in north-east Cork. 

“While I won’t let it change my life, it will certainly allow me to make life an awful lot easier for my family, that is for sure,” he said.

“I have already arranged to pay off my mortgage and other bills and the rest of the money will be shared among other family members. It will make a huge difference to our lives and we’ll make sure that it will benefit us all for many years to come.”

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

