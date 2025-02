LOUD MUSIC PLAYING from people’s phones, passengers blocking available seats, anti-social behaviour – we’ve all encountered disrepectful passengers on public transport.

Last week, we reached out to readers to hear about their experiences of disrespectful passengers on buses and trains in Ireland.

In France, the government recently moved to clamp down on such annoyances, with a bill in discussion aiming to improve safety on buses, trains and metros across the country.

The bill also wants to create a “habitual incivility offence” – these would be offences for people who regularly break the rules of behaviour on public transport or at stations.

Should Ireland look at introducing the same? The answers from our readers – who witnessed fingernail clippings, pickpocketing and threats of violence seem to point to a resounding yes.

Some readers spoke of harassment aboard trains and buses, experiencing direct threats or witnessing fights between other passengers.

Others shared their concerns about loud music and the general “disgusting” atmosphere that they had experienced aboard public transport.

One reader who commutes to work simply told us: “I hate public transport and look forward to retirement”.

Here are some of the stories we heard.

‘No regard for others’

It’s one of those annoyances that always seems to pop up on buses and trains – someone blasting music or videos or talking loudly on the phone apparently without a care for their fellow passengers.

Whether it’s a loud TikTok, a booming music track, or a one-sided phone conversation, the noise can make the commute feel a lot longer.

Aoife from Dublin told The Journal that she’s had many instances of being “bothered” by people’s antisocial behaviour on buses and the Luas, playing music or videos loudly.

“My most notable experience was a young man at the top back of the bus from Inchicore into town blasting his phone.

“I politely asked if he would please turn the sound down or off. He proceeded to threaten to stab me, told me to move, then took a phone call on speakerphone to continue to berate and threaten me in his call with the other person.

“His behaviour made the journey incredibly uncomfortable, especially as he is in the wrong. People should not impact on others when travelling on public transport.”

‘Unhegenic and disgusting’

Iarfhlaith said the problem is not just a Dublin one, as loud phones “are a fairly common annoyance in Galway”.

“Sometimes it’s scrolling something like TikTok (one of the more annoying formats to be a bystander to) but it’s phone calls and video calls too,” Iarfhlaith explained.

“Asking people to have a bit of respect raises various levels of defensiveness and after a long day I might not have the energy for it. The alternative, though, is getting home with a headache or just feeling agitated or annoyed”.

Iarfhlaith added that she wonders “do people realise how unhygienic and disgusting it is to have feet on the seats”.

“It’s unusual in that it’s something that puts me off public transport even when it’s not happening. I have no idea how filthy a seat might be before I sit on it.”

Adding to the feet on the seats, another anonymous reader told The Journal that they have “seen it all over the years”.

“Bags and feet on seats. Bags hanging off shoulders so they hit everyone along the way. Eating, throwing food on the floor. Needless manspreading. Smoking and vaping. People passed out drunk. Pretending to be asleep so you don’t have to give up your seat. Two different occasions of fingernail clipping.”

If it can happen, it will happen on the bus.

The anonymous reader also claimed to have seen a fist fight one afternoon “simply because the bus stopped awkwardly and two men bumped off each other”.

“I remember one lady catching up on all her sugar baby voice memos chastising her clients one morning. One older gentleman texting his sugar baby – the text was giant and unmissable by everyone behind him.”

Pickpocketing

Michelle added that pickpockets “are another risk” in the cramped spaces aboard public transport.

Pickpockets and thieves have regularly targeted people on buses, with a number of incidents of thefts on public transport reported to gardaí in recent years.

“My mother was close to being robbed one day,” Michelle said.

“They prey on distracted passengers who many seem to have their head in their phones – they are the perfect victims.

“Years ago, buses also had their fair share of issues, with drinkers and drug use often taking place on the upper deck, particularly at the back, where most people avoided sitting.

“While public transport remains a convenient option, the bus can be a crazy unsafe place.

“I drive 90% of the time, but the odd time when I do get the bus – I obseve a lot.”

‘Not one person intervened’

Rachel, a woman from Dublin, told The Journal that she was verbally abused and had a bottle thrown at her during a southbound train journey in the city.

The incident occurred in November 2023, when Rachel was working for an organisation in Ballsbridge.

“I got on a full Dart at around 6pm. A full set of 4 seats became available by the time the Dart reached Sydney Parade, so I occupied the seats and began reading my book,” she said.

“The Dart reached Booterstown and a crowd of teenagers pushing a pram sat on the vacant seats around me and other seats adjacent. They were particularly noisy and began lighting up cigarettes.

“I asked them not to smoke and pointed out that the baby would also inhale the smoke. They began verbally attacking me and it turned very abusive, shouting and insults, all directed towards me.

Not one person on the packed Dart intervened.

“They then threw a full bottle of Coke at me, and when I got up to leave they tried to trip me up.

“I was then threatened with more violence if I rang the security number posted on the Dart. Other passengers tried to console me and text the number to no avail.

“Eventually a man at Dalkey went to the driver to report the incident and the Dart stopped. The gang knew something was happening and absconded.

“I was very upset and had to ask my husband to collect me. All I wanted to do was come home from a day’s work safely. No joy from Iarnroid Eireann, said they were too young to prosecute.

“I decided to cycle to work from then on.”