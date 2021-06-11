No Luas service running between Smithfield and the Point

THE LUAS REDLINE service between Smithfield and the Point is currently not running due to a technical fault with a tram in the city.

Luas tickets will be accepted on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption.

The Red Line between Smithfield and Tallaght/Saggart is still running as normal. All Luas Green Line services are also running as normal.

The Luas service apologises for any inconvenience to passengers.