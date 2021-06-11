No Luas service running between Smithfield and the Point

THE LUAS REDLINE service between Smithfield and the Point is currently not running due to a technical fault with a tram in the city.
Luas tickets will be accepted on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption.
The Red Line between Smithfield and Tallaght/Saggart is still running as normal. All Luas Green Line services are also running as normal.
The Luas service apologises for any inconvenience to passengers.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS