A MAN HAS died after being struck by a Luas near Tallaght in Dublin last night.

The incident happened at the Kingswood red Luas line at around 11.55pm.

An unidentified man was struck by the Luas line, according to gardaí.

His body has been removed to the city morgue.

Gardaí attended the scene. Investigations are ongoing.

Services were suspended for a period of time between the Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart as a result of the incident.

With reporting by Sean Murray