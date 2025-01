LUKE LITTLER REALISED his dream by winning the World Championship after bulldozing his way past Michael van Gerwen.

The 17-year-old sensation beat Van Gerwen 7-3 in a one-sided final to become the youngest ever world champion.

Victory consolidates his position as the top dog in the sport and avenges the final defeat he suffered to Luke Humphries on debut last year.

Littler was in tears after throwing the winning dart to claim what will surely be the first of many world titles.

He has spent the last 12 months proving that breakthrough run was not a fluke, winning 10 titles in 2024, including the Premier League and Grand Slam of Darts.

But this was the big one he wanted and it validates all the hype that has surrounded him over the last 12 months.

The rest of the darting world will be strapping themselves in for years of Littler domination and it is not outlandish to think he could one day surpass Phil Taylor’s record of 16 world titles.

The way he got the better of three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen showed he is the real deal.

Van Gerwen had caused Littler more trouble than anyone else on the tour in 2024 but the teenager got the better of proceedings when it mattered the most.

He averaged 102.73, threw 12 180s and took out 56 per cent of his doubles.

Friday night’s final was the hottest ticket in town as the two biggest names in the sport went head-to-head for the Sid Waddell Trophy.

Luke Littler (centre) in action during the Paddy Power World Darts Championship final against Michael van Gerwen (right). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It was expected to surpass the record 3.71m viewers that tuned in to last year’s final between Littler and Humphries when the teenager won a new army of fans.

For Van Gerwen, the wait for a first title since 2018 goes on and, although he has shown glimpses of his best throughout, defeat cements his position in Littler’s shadow.

The match was effectively over after just 24 minutes of action as Littler won 12 of the opening 15 legs to cruise into a 4-0 lead.

Luke Littler celebrates winning the Paddy Power World Darts Championship final. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

That was due to a mixture of Littler’s scoring power and a damagingly poor success rate on the doubles for Van Gerwen, who missed a host of important chances.

He finally got on the board with a 132 checkout but it was more of the same as Littler continued to keep him at arm’s length.

Littler got the job done with a double 16 to get his hands on the trophy.

