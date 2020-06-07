This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Police in the North seize handgun of the same type that was used to kill Lyra McKee

Police cannot confirm at this stage if it is the weapon used to kill Lyra.

By Press Association Sunday 7 Jun 2020, 2:18 PM
Sunday 7 Jun 2020, 2:18 PM
Lyra McKee was killed in Derry last year
A HANDGUN OF the same type that was used to kill journalist Lyra McKee has been found by police in Derry.

It was discovered during a two-day search operation across a 38-acre area of land in Ballymagroarty.

Derry City and Strabane District Commander Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said police cannot confirm at this stage if it is the weapon used to kill Lyra.

The 29-year-old was shot while observing rioting in the Creggan area of Derry in April 2019.

Her killing sparked widespread condemnation across the world.

“The weapon found appears to be of the same type and calibre as the gun we believe was used to murder Lyra McKee, however at this time we are not in a position to say whether this is the murder weapon,” Chief Superintendent Bond said.

“The gun will be subject to extensive forensic testing in the coming days and weeks to determine if there is a link between this firearm and Lyra’s murder.

“Whilst we regard this as an encouraging line of inquiry, I will repeat that we cannot definitively say at this time whether or not this is the murder weapon. That determination will be guided by the forensics.”

The search operation was designed to find weapons being stored by violent dissident republicans.

The haul by police also included a command wire-initiated bomb and a quantity of ammunition.

“A strong line of inquiry is that these munitions belong to the Real IRA. They have now been seized and will be subject to rigorous forensic examination in the coming days and weeks,” Chief Superintendent Bond said.

“The fact that these items were left close to a populated area, and particularly on land where children are known to play, yet again underlines the total lack of regard these violent terrorist criminals have for their own communities.

“These people are so singularly focused on murdering police officers that they do not care if others – men, women, children, families – are caught up in their evil plots. The community is simply collateral damage.

“Support and information from the local community is vital to fighting the scourge of terrorism. Anything you know, or anything you have seen – share that information with us and help us put these criminals out of business.”

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
