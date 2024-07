THE M1 MOTORWAY in Northern Ireland, the largest motorway in the region, has been closed in both directions following a serious collision.

According to spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland, the motorway is expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists are asked to consider alternative routes and those who are already on the motorway can exit at Junction 3 or Junction 6.

Advertisement

The collision took place shortly after 7 am this morning.

The M1 runs for 61 km from Belfast to Dungannon through three counties in Northern Ireland. It also joins with the N1 to form the road between Belfast and Dublin.

Local diversions are in place but there is expected to be much disruption to traffic today, particularly around densely populated areas.

Police did not indicate when the M1 may open.