THE NATIONAL LOTTERY has confirmed that the winning ticket from Wednesday’s jackpot was sold at a Mace store in Co Limerick.

The winning ticket worth €5.5 million was purchased at the Mace in Kildimo.

Wednesday’s winner, who becomes the seventh Lotto jackpot winner of 2024, has made contact with the National Lottery.

Arrangements are now being made for them to claim their prize.

Anyone lucky enough to scoop a lotto win is reminded that they should sign the back of their winning ticket and treat the ticket as if it were cash.

If the winning ticket was bought in a shop, the prize must be claimed within 90 days of the draw.