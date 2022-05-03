#Open journalism No news is bad news

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner denied parole in Germany – report

The convicted sex offender was declared an official suspect by Portuguese authorities last month.

By Press Association Tuesday 3 May 2022, 8:39 AM
Madeleine McCann.
Image: PA
Madeleine McCann.
Madeleine McCann.
Image: PA

MADELEINE MCCANN SUSPECT Christian Brueckner has had a parole application rejected in Germany, according to a report.

The convicted sex offender was declared an official suspect by Portuguese authorities last month.

According to the Daily Mirror, Brueckner – who was sentenced to a seven-year term for rape in a separate case in 2019 – was denied parole in April due to his “social prognosis”.

A spokesperson for the Oldenburg District Court told the paper: “The court ruled there were no grounds for suspending the remainder of the sentence.”

Brueckner, who was identified as a murder suspect by German prosecutors in June 2020, has reportedly denied any involvement in the McCann case and has not been charged.

Investigators believe the convicted sex offender killed Madeleine, then three, after abducting her from the holiday apartment.

Lead German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters told the Mirror: “His request was rejected on the grounds that he could not be given a positive social prognosis.

“In other words, the court has said it believes that the convict will commit further offences if released.”

It comes after Madeleine’s parents said it was “essential” they learn the truth of what happened to their daughter ahead of the 15th anniversary of her disappearance.

In a message on the Official Find Madeleine Campaign Facebook page yesterday, Kate and Gerry McCann wrote although “uncertainty creates weakness”, they need closure on what happened to the toddler at the holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on 3 May 2007.

The Metropolitan Police, which continues to treat Madeleine’s disappearance as a missing persons’ inquiry, said it is “committed” to finding the truth 15 years on.

2.13433921 Kate and Gerry McCann hold an image of what Madeline might look like as an older girl at a press conference in 2012. Source: PA

The McCanns’ post read: “This year we mark 15 years since we last saw Madeleine. It feels no harder than any other (year) but no easier either. It’s a very long time.

Many people talk about the need for ‘closure’. It’s always felt a strange term. Regardless of outcome, Madeleine will always be our daughter and a truly horrific crime has been committed. These things will remain.

“It is true though that uncertainty creates weakness; knowledge and certainty give strength, and for this reason our need for answers, for the truth, is essential.

“We are grateful for the ongoing work and commitment of the UK, Portuguese and German authorities as it is this combined police effort which will yield results and bring us those answers.

“As always, we would like to thank all of our supporters for their continued good wishes and support. It is a huge comfort to know that regardless of time passed, Madeleine is still in people’s hearts and minds. Thank you.”

In July 2013, Scotland Yard launched its own investigation, Operation Grange, into Madeleine’s disappearance

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell from the Metropolitan Police, who leads the operation, said: “Fifteen years on from Madeleine’s disappearance in Praia Da Luz our thoughts, as always, are with her family.

“Officers continue to investigate the case and our dedicated team are still working closely with law enforcement colleagues from the Portuguese Policia Judiciaria as well as the German Bundeskriminalamt.

“At this time, the case remains a missing person’s inquiry and all involved are committed to doing what we can to find answers.”

