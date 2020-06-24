The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #REOPENING: The government has been accused of creating divisions in west coast island communities over plans to reopen the region under the Covid-19 road map.

2. #FORMATION: If the draft programme for government falls, Fianna Fáil would look to Independents and smaller parties, as the Sinn Féin question is asked again.

3. #TRAVEL: The National Transport Authority (NTA) has encouraged commuters to consider cycling or walking as alternatives to using public transport in the coming weeks.

4. #CORONAVIRUS: Anthony Fauci has warned of a “disturbing” new Covid-19 surge in the US, while the UK has been urged to prepare for a second wave.

5. #GUINNESS: A new €14 million fund has been launched to help Irish pubs recover from the impact of Covid-19.

6. #DOWNLOAD: The vast majority of Irish adults are willing to download a contact tracing app to help curb the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a study.

7. #MORE CASES: German authorities yesterday ordered fresh coronavirus lockdowns in two districts — the first since the easing of restrictions in the country.

8. #IRISH PRISONS: Prison visits are set to resume in two phases from 20 July.