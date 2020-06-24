This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 24 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 7:50 AM
8 minutes ago 247 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5131065
Image: Shutterstock/auns85
Image: Shutterstock/auns85

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #REOPENING: The government has been accused of creating divisions in west coast island communities over plans to reopen the region under the Covid-19 road map.

2. #FORMATION: If the draft programme for government falls, Fianna Fáil would look to Independents and smaller parties, as the Sinn Féin question is asked again. 

3. #TRAVEL: The National Transport Authority (NTA) has encouraged commuters to consider cycling or walking as alternatives to using public transport in the coming weeks.

4. #CORONAVIRUS: Anthony Fauci has warned of a “disturbing” new Covid-19 surge in the US, while the UK has been urged to prepare for a second wave.

5. #GUINNESS: A new €14 million fund has been launched to help Irish pubs recover from the impact of Covid-19.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #DOWNLOAD: The vast majority of Irish adults are willing to download a contact tracing app to help curb the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a study.

7. #MORE CASES: German authorities yesterday ordered fresh coronavirus lockdowns in two districts — the first since the easing of restrictions in the country. 

8. #IRISH PRISONS: Prison visits are set to resume in two phases from 20 July.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie