Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND
- There were 159 new cases of Covid-19 and two further deaths associated with the disease in Ireland.
- The HSE distanced itself from comments made by the clinical director of Dublin Midlands Hospital Group, who claimed that Covid-19 is less severe than the flu and that Ireland should be attempting to achieve herd immunity.
- Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn directly appealed to people living and working in Dublin to limit their contacts as much as possible over the coming weeks.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the government would have no hesitation in implementing Dublin-specific measures to deal with Covid-19.
- The Health Minister said it is “deeply concerning” to see campaigns that threaten to erode trust and confidence in public health following a large protest against coronavirus restrictions in Dublin.
- Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Christopher Duff, who has been missing since Wednesday.
- Gardaí are seeking help in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Holly Hassett from Donegal.
- Conor McGregor was arrested in Corsica following an alleged incident of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure on Thursday.
- Greek economist Yanis Varoufakis described Paschal Donohoe as a “chronic and pathetic finance minister”, adding that Donohoe “thinks the same” about him.
INTERNATIONAL
#HISTORIC: Peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government opened in Qatar today.
#NAVID AFKARI: Iran said it executed a young wrestler over the murder of a public sector worker during anti-government protests in 2018, despite international and social media calls for his release.
#TRIAL IN PROGRESS: An Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial has resumed after getting the all-clear from British regulators, following a pause caused by a UK volunteer falling ill.
#MOIRA CAMP: Greek riot police fired tear gas at protesting asylum seekers on Lesbos island today, as thousands demanded help after a fire destroyed Europe’s largest migrant camp.
PARTING SHOT
British designer, retailer and restaurateur Terence Conran died today at the age of 88.
In his obituary in the Guardian, he is described as having a “brilliant eye, good taste, the zealous energy of a messiah, entrepreneurial flair, humour and great charm”.
Read more about Conran’s legacy and his impact on life in Britain here.
