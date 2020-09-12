Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Swans on the estuary in Malahide this morning. Source: Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

NHS staff and supporters marching in London to call for a 15% pay rise this afternoon. Source: PA

#HISTORIC: Peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government opened in Qatar today.

#NAVID AFKARI: Iran said it executed a young wrestler over the murder of a public sector worker during anti-government protests in 2018, despite international and social media calls for his release.

#TRIAL IN PROGRESS: An Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial has resumed after getting the all-clear from British regulators, following a pause caused by a UK volunteer falling ill.

#MOIRA CAMP: Greek riot police fired tear gas at protesting asylum seekers on Lesbos island today, as thousands demanded help after a fire destroyed Europe’s largest migrant camp.

PARTING SHOT

British designer, retailer and restaurateur Terence Conran died today at the age of 88.

In his obituary in the Guardian, he is described as having a “brilliant eye, good taste, the zealous energy of a messiah, entrepreneurial flair, humour and great charm”.

Read more about Conran’s legacy and his impact on life in Britain here.