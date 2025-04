FORMER EUROPEAN COMMISSIONER and Vice President of the European Parliament Mairead McGuinness has said that she will make a decision on whether she will run for Áras an Uachtaráin by May.

McGuinness, a current front runner in the polls, said that she would not rush into it lightly, adding that she had previously looked for the Fine Gael nomination.

Asked on RTÉ’s Upfront With Katie Hannon if she had the presidential nomination “in the bag”, McGuinness said she had not yet put her name forward as “it’s a big decision”.

“I finished up in December after 20 years of work in European institutions. I’m back home on the farm, I’m doing some events that people ask me to do, but I haven’t made a decision,” the former Fine Gael MEP said.

“I think the presidency is one of those jobs that they say isn’t powerful but impactful,” she added.

“I’m trying to see the whites of Bertie’s eyes there, but I just can’t see them, so if you wink, I’ll wink, Bertie. Is that a deal?” she said to fellow panelist Bertie Ahern, another rumoured presidential contender.

Despite no official announcement of a presidential bid, McGuinness has solidified her lead in the polls in the race to be the country’s next president.

According to a Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll published over the weekend, McGuinness ranks by far the highest among the suspected Áras an Uachtaráin hopefuls, polling at 27% support when the public was asked to choose from nine possible right-leaning candidates.

In a reduced choice between five selected right- and left-leaning candidates, McGuinness was way ahead of the pack, coming in at 34%.