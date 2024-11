FIVE UNIFIL PEACEKEEPERS have been injured in a drone strike on a UN vehicle convoy near the town of Sidon in south Lebanon.

UNIFIL has said that the troops, understood to be Malaysian, were newly arrived in the country and were replacing members of the Malbatt detachment of peacekeepers.

The troops have received medical attention for minor injuries – there has been heavy fighting around Sidon and the Tyre area where Israeli troops and aircraft have been bombarding Hezbollah positions.

No Irish soldiers were involved in the incident and all are safe in their bases across the south.

The location is on the coast road running south from Beirut and is the main supply road to the south of the country – it is the likely route that Irish troops will take on their troop rotation this month.

It is the latest incident in which peacekeepers have been injured in the fighting.

“This afternoon, a UNIFIL convoy bringing newly-arrived peacekeepers to south Lebanon was passing Saida when a drone strike occurred nearby.

“Five peacekeepers were lightly injured and treated by the Lebanese Red Cross on the spot. They will continue to their posts. The Lebanese Army also confirmed three of its soldiers at the nearby checkpoint were injured.

“We remind all actors of their obligation to avoid actions putting peacekeepers or civilians in danger. Differences should be resolved at the negotiating table, not through violence,” a UNIFIL spokesman said.