Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 6 November, 2019
Man (20s) due in court over seizure of €195,000 worth of cannabis in Cork

The drugs were seized during two separate searches in Mallow on Monday.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 8:45 AM
Image: Brian Lawless
Image: Brian Lawless

A MAN IN his 20s will appear in court this morning charged in connection to the seizure of approximately €195,000 of suspected cannabis in Cork earlier this week.

Gardaí seized €125,000 worth of drugs following the search of a house in the Quartertown area of Mallow on 4 November.

That search was part of the investigation into the seizure of €70,000 of cannabis earlier that day, which led to the man’s arrest.

He will now appear before Mallow District Court this morning, charged in connection with the seizures.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

Stephen McDermott
