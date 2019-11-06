Man (20s) due in court over seizure of €195,000 worth of cannabis in Cork

A MAN IN his 20s will appear in court this morning charged in connection to the seizure of approximately €195,000 of suspected cannabis in Cork earlier this week.

Gardaí seized €125,000 worth of drugs following the search of a house in the Quartertown area of Mallow on 4 November.

That search was part of the investigation into the seizure of €70,000 of cannabis earlier that day, which led to the man’s arrest.

He will now appear before Mallow District Court this morning, charged in connection with the seizures.

