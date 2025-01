GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a woman’s body was discovered in Mallow, Co Cork.

The woman (30s) was found dead at a property on Bridewell Lane this morning.

In a statement, gardaí said the Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster attended the scene and the body of the deceased will be removed to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The Garda Technical Bureau is due to examine the property.

A senior investigating officer will lead the investigation and gardaí have offered support to the family of the deceased, the statement added.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them and are seeking any available camera footage, including dashcam recordings, from those who were in the vicinity of Bridewell Lane between 9pm last night and this morning.