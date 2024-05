A MAN, AGED in his 20s, has been released without charge after he was arrested on Monday in the investigation into the death of a man in Co Kerry.

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in his 40s due to an alleged assault in Knockanure, Co Kerry in the early hours of Monday morning.

The man, 20s, was arrested on Monday and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 but has now been released without charge.

Advertisement

Gardaí will prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted at approximately 12.30am in the early hours of Monday to an alleged assault in the Knockanure village area.

When they arrived, a man aged in his 40s was discovered with fatal injuries.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry for post mortem.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information in relation to the incident.