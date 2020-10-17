#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 17 October 2020
Man (30s) arrested and charged after aggravated burglary in Limerick city

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 17 Oct 2020, 2:39 PM
1 hour ago 3,750 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK have arrested and charged a man in relation to an aggravated burglary in Limerick last week.

At around 5.30am last Saturday a man, wearing a mask and armed with what is believed to be a knife, broke into a house in the Kennedy Park area of Limerick City.

The man threatened the two occupants of the house and demanded money, Gardaí said. 

He then assaulted one of the occupants and left the scene with a handbag containing cash. The occupants of the house were “extremely shaken” by the incident but did not require medical treatment, according to Gardaí. 

Gardaí in Roxboro Road were contacted after the suspect left the home. Gardaí carried out house-to-house enquiries, gathered CCTV from the area and carried out an examination of the scene.

Following enquiries carried out, Gardaí carried out searches in the southside of Limerick City yesterday.

During the course of these searches Gardaí discovered clothing believed to have been worn by the suspect, a knife, and items stolen from the home. As part of the same operation Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 30s.

He was brought to Roxboro Road Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Ennis District Court this afternoon.

Cónal Thomas
