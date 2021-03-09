#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 9 March 2021
Man (30s) due in court charged over shooting in Dublin

The incident happened in the Bluebell area of Dublin shortly after 1pm on Saturday.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 8:32 AM
Gardai and members of the Technical Bureau (Forensic Teams) at the scene on Saturday.
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A MAN IN his 30s is to appear in court today charged in relation to a shooting in Dublin on Saturday. 

A woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to St James’ Hospital by ambulance after sustaining gunshot wounds. She remains in serious condition. 

A short time later, a man aged in his early 30s, presented to St James’ Hospital with gunshot wounds. 

Four men were subsequently arrested and three were later released without charge. 

The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning. 

Cónal Thomas
