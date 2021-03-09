Man (30s) due in court charged over shooting in Dublin

Gardai and members of the Technical Bureau (Forensic Teams) at the scene on Saturday.

A MAN IN his 30s is to appear in court today charged in relation to a shooting in Dublin on Saturday.

The incident happened in the Bluebell area of Dublin shortly after 1pm.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to St James’ Hospital by ambulance after sustaining gunshot wounds. She remains in serious condition.

A short time later, a man aged in his early 30s, presented to St James’ Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Four men were subsequently arrested and three were later released without charge.

The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.