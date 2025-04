A MAN ARRESTED in connection with an investigation into the murder of Willie Moorehouse will appear in court this morning.

Moorehouse (38) was attacked on Boghall Road near a playground in the Co Wicklow town in January and later dying from injuries he sustained.

Following the post-mortem gardaí commenced a murder investigation, which remains ongoing.

Gardaí had arrested four people - three males, one a juvenile and two in their 20s and 30s, and a woman, aged in her 50s.

A fifth man, who is in his 30s, will appear at Bray District Court at 10.30am this morning.