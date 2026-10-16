Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Skeletons enjoy an early Halloween tea and beer party in Old Town outside Newbridge, County Kildare RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinian women and children watch the Palestine Strongman Championship from among the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza City Alamy Alamy

#SHORT-LIVED: White House press secretary Katie Zacharia will leave the role just five days after she was appointed.

#MORE PLEASE: Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked European Union leaders to provide Kyiv with an extra €70 billion in funding next year to help it keep fighting Russia.

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#BRAND ON TRIAL: Russell Brand turned into a “wild-eyed maniac” as he tried to drag a TV worker into a toilet for a sexual encounter, a court heard.

PARTING SHOT

President Trump on what he said to White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia: "Katie, is this for you, because honestly you don't need this...You don't have to do this if you don't want to...Honestly, if I were you, I'd reconsider...You should reconsider." https://t.co/w6kvhzikLM — CSPAN (@cspan) October 16, 2026

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia will leave the role just five days after she was appointed.

It comes after her first press room briefing got off to a rocky start before it emerged that her previous claims to be a lawyer were not true.

Earlier, US president Donald Trump had said she should “reconsider” her position.

“Katie has been treated very badly by the media. Very, very badly. Very unfairly,” he told reporters on the lawn of the White House.

“I just spoke to her about it. I said ‘Katie, is this for you?’. Because she’s been treated very rough, and she’s a nice person.”