News Fix

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

The most important Irish and international stories you need to know today.
8.35pm, 16 Oct 2026
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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Halloween party-1_90757091 Skeletons enjoy an early Halloween tea and beer party in Old Town outside Newbridge, County Kildare RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

palestinian-women-and-children-watch-the-palestine-strongman-championship-from-among-the-rubble-of-destroyed-buildings-in-gaza-city-friday-oct-16-2026-ap-photojehad-alshrafi Palestinian women and children watch the Palestine Strongman Championship from among the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza City Alamy Alamy

#SHORT-LIVED: White House press secretary Katie Zacharia will leave the role just five days after she was appointed. 

#MORE PLEASE: Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked European Union leaders to provide Kyiv with an extra €70 billion in funding next year to help it keep fighting Russia.

#BRAND ON TRIAL: Russell Brand turned into a “wild-eyed maniac” as he tried to drag a TV worker into a toilet for a sexual encounter, a court heard.

PARTING SHOT

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia will leave the role just five days after she was appointed. 

It comes after her first press room briefing got off to a rocky start before it emerged that her previous claims to be a lawyer were not true.

Earlier, US president Donald Trump had said she should “reconsider” her position

“Katie has been treated very badly by the media. Very, very badly. Very unfairly,” he told reporters on the lawn of the White House. 

“I just spoke to her about it. I said ‘Katie, is this for you?’. Because she’s been treated very rough, and she’s a nice person.”

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