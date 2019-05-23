Man (43) arrested as part of investigation into alleged staged road traffic collisions

A 43-YEAR-OLD MAN has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged staged road traffic collisions.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Bureau carried out a search in north Dublin and subsequently arrested a man for an offence under the Civil Liabilities Act 2004.

The 43-year-old is currently detained at a Dublin garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A search warrant was also executed at a solicitor’s office in the Dublin area, as part of the overall investigation.

A garda spokesperson added that the investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.