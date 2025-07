A MAN IN his 60s has died following a road traffic collision in Co Westmeath today.

The crash, involving two vehicles, happened at around 4.20pm today on the N4 at Ballinalack.

After gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, the male driver of one of the cars (aged in his 60s) was conveyed to Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar. He was later pronounced dead.

The female driver of the second car (aged in her 60s) was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported at the time.

The road is currently closed for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 3.30pm and 4.30pm this afternoon, Wednesday 9 July, are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on (044) 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Recent road deaths

Several people have died on Irish roads in the last two days.

A motorcyclist, aged in his 20s, was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Abbeyleix, Co Laois, last night.

A child died in a hit-and-run in Portaferry, Co Down yesterday evening. He was knocked down while riding a scooter.

Separately, a 16-year-old girl died after being hit by a car in Bangor today.