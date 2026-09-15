Man (60s) killed and man (40s) seriously injured in four-vehicle collision in Co Tipperary

A MAN IN his 60s has been killed following a collision between four vehicles in Co Tipperary.

The crash, which involved a van and three cars, happened around 5.40pm on the R688 at Cooper’s Lot in Cashel.

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The man, a driver of one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem examination will take place in due course. The coroner has been notified.

The driver of the van (40s) was conveyed to Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel for treatment of serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported at the time.