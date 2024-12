A MAN IN his 60s has been seriously injured following an assault at a property in Clondalkin, Co Dublin.

Gardaí said the incident occurred in the Kilmahuddrick area of Clondalkin on Friday between 3pm and 7.15pm.

The victim is currently being treated at Tallaght University Hospital for his injuries, which are described as serious.

Advertisement

An incident room has been set up at Clondalkin Garda Station, and gardaí have appealed to the public for information or footage of the incident.

Anyone present in the Kilmahuddrick Crescent or St Cuthbert’s Road area of Clondalkin, Dublin 22, between 3pm and 8pm on Friday 13th December, and who may have information regarding this incident, is urged to make contact with the Gardaí.

“Persons with mobile phone or dash cam footage, who were in the area at the time, are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111, or any garda station.”