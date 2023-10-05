Man (70s) dies in Limerick road accident

A MAN IN his 70s has died after a road traffic collision in Co Limerick.

Gardaí say the incident involved a pedestrian and a car.

Emergency Services attended the scene on the N69 – Glin to Tarbert Road yesterday evening.

The collision occurred at around 10pm and an elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a port mortem will take place.

No other injuries have been reported.

The road is currently closed for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Newcastlewest are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the N69 between Glin and Tarbert yesterday evening between 9:00pm and 10:15pm, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Newcastlewest Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.