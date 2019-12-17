Man (80s) dies after single vehicle crash in Cork

A MAN IN his 80s has died after a road traffic collision in Cork overnight.

The incident, which occurred in the Kilbonane area of Aherla, Co Cork, is now being investigated by Gardaí.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Cork University Hospital. A post-mortem is due to take place today.

The road remains closed this morning pending a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information – particularly any road users who travelled in the area between 9pm last night and 2.30am this morning and who may have dash cam footage – to contact Gardaí in Macroom on 026 20590 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.