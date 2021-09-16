#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 16 September 2021
Man (80s) dies after two-vehicle collision in Co Donegal

The incident occurred at Greenbank, Quigley’s Point in Muff at approximately 5.30pm.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 16 Sep 2021, 11:02 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MAN IN his 80s has died after a two-vehicle collision in Co Donegal this evening.

The collision involved two vehicles and occurred on the R238. A man in his 80s was the sole occupant of his vehicle was fatally injured during the collision.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny General Hospital. A post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The driver and passenger – both males in their 30s – of the other vehicle were treated at the scene for their injuries.

The scene is currently preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The R238 is closed and local diversions are in place. The road will remains closed overnight and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will commence their examination in the morning.  

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Muff and Quigley’s Point between 5pm and 5:30pm this evening, Thursday and who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

