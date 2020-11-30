#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 30 November 2020
Advertisement

Man accused of murdering woman and two children remanded in custody

The accused will appear before Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.

By Tom Tuite Monday 30 Nov 2020, 11:29 AM
20 minutes ago 2,610 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5283514
Image: Shutterstock/Laura Hutton
Image: Shutterstock/Laura Hutton

A MAN HAS been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of a woman and two children at their south Dublin home.

Gardaí launched a murder investigation following a post-mortem into the deaths last month.

They cannot be named for legal reasons.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s on Saturday morning. He was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Dundrum Garda Station where he was charged on Sunday evening.

He was held overnight pending his appearance before Judge Anne Watkin at Dun Laoghaire District Court this morning.

Dressed in brown parka coat, blue jeans, white runners and wearing a face-mask, the man, stood silently with his hands in his pockets, facing the judge.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Detective Sergeant John White. He told Judge Watkin that section 252 of the Children Act applied because two of the injured parties were juveniles.

Judge Watkin reminded the media that reporting restrictions applied.

Detective Sergeant White said the accused made no reply to caution when arrested for the purposes of charge on Sunday evening just before 5pm. He was charged with three counts of murder and each time he “made no reply to that charge”.

He was handed a true copy of the charges.

Judge Watkin remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.

Legal aid was granted following an application by Morgan Shelley BL, who said there was no objection by the prosecution.

He also reminded the news media that reporting restrictions applied.

A bail application in a murder case can only be heard by the High Court.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

They cannot be named for legal reasons as a result of a ruling, in an another case, in the Court of Appeal last month.

It found that the anonymity provisions of the Children Act can also apply to deceased children who were crime victims.

Section 252 (1) of the Children Act, 2001 states: “In relation to any proceedings for an offence against a child or where a child is a witness in any such proceedings, no report which reveals the name, address or school of the child or includes any particulars likely to lead to his or her identification”.

“No picture which purports to be or include a picture of the child or which is likely to lead to his or her identification” shall be published or included in a broadcast, it also states.

Ruling on the issue, Justice George Birmingham, said the language in this section of the legislation was “clear and unequivocal” and that if it were to be changed it would be a decision for the Oireachtas.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie