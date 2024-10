A MAN DELIBERATELY “rammed” the gates of Áras an Uachtaráin with his car and caused more than €10,000, a court has heard.

Ronan Dunne, 58, of Griffin Rath Hall, Maynooth, Co Kildare, was held on €6,000 bail after being charged with criminal damage following the incident at 4pm on Thursday.

He appeared today at Dublin District Court, which heard he made no reply when charged.

Garda Emma Gilmore objected to bail, telling Judge Paula Murphy that a colleague on duty at Phoenix Gate Lodge saw a 2013-registered Hyundai car coming along, and the CCTV showed it reversing into the Phoenix Gates.

She estimated that there was in excess of €10,000 worth of damage.

The court heard that the garda witness secured the car keys from the vehicle, which had a piece of cardboard near the windscreen.

Written on it was a series of letters and digits and “criminal organisation controlling my family; call the Criminal Assets Bureau or gardaí”.

The court heard the entire incident was captured on CCTV.

It was claimed that the accused made admissions following his arrest that he “deliberately drove into the gates of Áras an Uachtaráin to get help for his family”.

He genuinely believed and maintained to gardaí that his family was controlled by a criminal organisation. The officer stressed that gardaí were satisfied that the family had no connections to crime.

The judge heard he had no prior convictions, but the garda expected he would face trial on indictment in the Circuit Court. However, gardaí still need to obtain directions from the DPP.

Defence solicitor Paul Byrne said his client’s comment to gardaí suggested his state of mind, and the garda accepted it was a medical issue. “Yes, there were several notes in the car,” said Garda Gilmore.

Byrne said his client had lived at his current address for about eight years and he got on well there. He also had three family members in the public gallery.

The solicitor pleaded with the court to impose bail conditions on his client, saying he did not need to come into Dublin and would stay out of public buildings and Phoenix Park.

Judge Murphy said that it appeared he was caught red-handed, and she understood the State’s concerns. However, she held that he could be granted bail with conditions in his bond of €1,000 and a €5,000 independent surety.

Once bail has been taken up, he must reside at his current address, sign on daily at a garda station, be contactable on a mobile phone 24 hours a day, stay out of Dublin and public buildings, including Áras an Uachtaráin and Leinster House, except for court appearances, not drive any motor vehicle and “get appropriate medical advice”.

Dunne did not address the court and has yet to enter a plea. Judge Murphy remanded him in custody with consent to bail to appear again next Friday.