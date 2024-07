A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested following the seizure of around €220,000 worth of herbal cannabis in Dublin.

An operation was conducted today by gardaí and Revenue’s Customs Service in the Lucan area.

Around 11 kilograms of herbal cannabis was seized by Revenue officers in a joint operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue’s Customs Service.

A man in his 40s was arrested and he is currently being detained at a West Dublin Garda Station.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.