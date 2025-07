A MAN HAS been arrested as part of an investigation into multiple attempted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) placed in various locations around the country.

Gardaí arrested the man, who is in his 40s, yesterday evening in Co Monaghan.

It follows the discovery of an “unexplained device” near an Aughinish Alumina factory in County Limerick last week.

The device was found close to an oil tank at the facility on Thursday and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit used controlled detonations to sever key components from gas cylinders.

The controlled detonations were followed by a technical examination by gardaí and army experts.

The Journal understands that the arrested man is suspected of targeting water infrastructure sites as well as Aughinish Alumina.

The type of IED in question involved two gas cylinders with a battery attached to one of the cylinders, which can be heated to trigger an explosion.

The device is a method known to be used at times by under-resourced insurgents in war zones.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has also been involved in the investigation.

Sources said that the items used in the bombs were sourced outside the Irish state.

The arrested man is being detained at a garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

“An Garda Síochána continues to liaise with our colleagues in the PSNI in relation to this investigation,” a garda statement said this afternoon.

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor