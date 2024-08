A MAN HAS been arrested after the seizure of a handgun and €20,000 worth of cannabis following a search in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team, and with the assistance of the Garda Armed Support Unit, carried out the search operation yesterday in the Ballyfermot area.

A handgun was seized, as well as a kilogram of cannabis herb worth an estimated €20,000.

The firearm will be sent to the Ballistics Section of the Garda Technical Bureau to undergo analysis, while the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland.

The man who was arrested is aged in his 40s and is currently detained at a Garda Station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.