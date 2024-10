POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING following the discovery a woman’s body at a home in Donaghadee, Co Down at 7am this morning.

A man in his 50s has been arrested as part of the probe into the women’s “sudden death”, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

Officers responded to a report that the woman, aged in her 50s, had been found at the house in the Rosepark area of the town.

PSNI officers area appealing to anyone with any information to come forward.

Anyone who was in the Rosepark area between last night and early this morning and who may have information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the PSNI on 101 and directed to quote reference 214 of 14/10/24.