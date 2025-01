A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with an arson attack on a home in Antrim town last week which left multiple people injured, including an elderly resident of the house.

The property in the Rathglynn area of Antrim town was set alight at 3:20am on Tueday 21 January, with a woman in her 70s present in the house at the time of the fire.

She was taken to hospital for treatment to burns to her hands and smoke inhalation following the incident.

Police in Northern Ireland said today that the woman remains in hospital in “a critical but stable condition”.

Two others were injured in the fire – a woman in her 40s was treated for both smoke inhalation and injuries to her hands, as she attempted to free the woman from the property, and a man in his 40s was also treated for smoke inhalation as he attempted to provide further assistance.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service managed to deal with the fire, but the property was significantly damaged.

A PSNI spokesperson said that the incident being treated as “arson with intent”.

“This morning, we arrested a 30 year-old man in the Antrim area in connection with the incident. He has been taken into custody to assist officers with their enquiries,” the PSNI spokesperson said.

PSNI enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.