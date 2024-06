GARDAÍ LOOKING INTO the discovery of the body of a man in an apartment at the Diamond in Clones, Co Monaghan on 1 June have arrested a man as part of their investigation.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997 and is currently detained at a Garda station in Monaghan.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information about the incident to contact investigating Gardaí at Clones Garda station 047 51025, the Garda Confidential Phone number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

