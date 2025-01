A 32 YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a body thought to be that of missing man John George.

The discovery of the body in Spain believed to be that of John George ends an “extremely tortuous search process”, a statement issued on behalf of his family said.

The 37-year-old west Belfast man had been holidaying in Alicante and was last in touch with his family on December 14.

The father of two was reported missing four days later after he failed to board his flight home to Northern Ireland.

Police have not named the man arrested in connection with the discovery of the body, and are not expected to do so.

The man was reportedly being investigated by the Spanish Civil Guard, the police force which had been leading the hunt for 37-year-old dad-of-two John.

An Alicante-based spokesman for the force said in its first official comment: “Yesterday morning the Civil Guard discovered the body of a man in Rojales.

“The Territorial Judicial Police team of Pilar de la Horadada has been put in charge of the ongoing investigation.

“All the necessary work is being done at the moment to determine the cause of death and confirm the man’s identity.

“Pending the full forensic results everything is pointing to it being a missing person whose family reported his disappearance on 21 December 2024.

“Following the discovery of the body, a 32 year old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of homicide.

“Further information will be provided as soon as more details become available.”

The police spokesman confirmed the investigation was ongoing amid speculation further arrests could take place in the coming hours.

Advertisement

Police have up to 72 hours from time of arrest to hold the suspect before handing him over to an investigating judge for further questioning, although in exceptional cases they can apply for an extension.

That court appearance would take place behind-closed-doors at a court in Torrevieja a 25-minute drive south of Rojales, as is normal in Spain where only trials take place in public.

The judge would have to decide whether to remand the detainee in custody or release him on bail pending an ongoing criminal probe.

Sources close to the investigation said this morning they were “100 per cent” sure he wouldn’t appear in court today and predicted it would be tomorrow at the earliest.

John disappeared after travelling to Alicante in mid-December. He was last in touch with his family on 14 December.

The father of two did not catch a scheduled flight home after what was meant to be a short holiday and was reported missing days later.

His family said he had been murdered and mounted a high profile campaign to have his body returned.

John’s brother Darren travelled to Alicante to help in the search with their parents, Billy and Sharon, and sister Courtney and Caitlin, along with up to 50 friends and wider family from Northern Ireland.

On January 1 members of K9 Search And Rescue NI, a volunteer canine search team, joined the wide-scale operation to find the missing man.

They returned home on Sunday after scouring hundreds of miles of land.

Speaking before the discovery of a body yesterday, Darren said of his brother: “A lot of people are over showing us their support. We also can see the support from back home, which is fantastic, and that’s what’s giving us the energy and the strength to actually go forward.

“But the searches can be very frustrating as we’re getting no answers at the end of them. It’s very frustrating and we are being left very angry.

“Someone knows where John is. They need to give it up, and they need to give the location, whether it’s done anonymously.

“This isn’t going to stop and certainly we’re not going to go away until we get John’s body. We get John’s body, we’re on the next flight out of here. Somebody has answers and we will not leave Spain without John’s body.”