#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 5 May 2022
Advertisement

Man arrested after €60,000 worth of cannabis and €9,000 in cash seized in Cork

Gardaí made the seizure in a house in the East Hill area of Cobh yesterday.

By Jane Moore Thursday 5 May 2022, 10:11 AM
1 hour ago 2,098 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5755477
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized €60,000 worth of cannabis and €9,000 in cash in Cork yesterday.

Gardaí attached to the Midleton District Drugs Unit searched a house in the East Hill area of Cobh as part of Operation Tara. 

During the search, cannabis herb worth approximately €60,000 (pending analysis) along with €9,000 in cash was seized by gardaí.

A man, aged in his late teens, was arrested and detained at Cobh Garda Station for questioning under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released without charge and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie