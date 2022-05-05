Man arrested after €60,000 worth of cannabis and €9,000 in cash seized in Cork

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized €60,000 worth of cannabis and €9,000 in cash in Cork yesterday.
Gardaí attached to the Midleton District Drugs Unit searched a house in the East Hill area of Cobh as part of Operation Tara.
During the search, cannabis herb worth approximately €60,000 (pending analysis) along with €9,000 in cash was seized by gardaí.
A man, aged in his late teens, was arrested and detained at Cobh Garda Station for questioning under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He has since been released without charge and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)