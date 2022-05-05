Man arrested after €60,000 worth of cannabis and €9,000 in cash seized in Cork

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized €60,000 worth of cannabis and €9,000 in cash in Cork yesterday.

Gardaí attached to the Midleton District Drugs Unit searched a house in the East Hill area of Cobh as part of Operation Tara.

During the search, cannabis herb worth approximately €60,000 (pending analysis) along with €9,000 in cash was seized by gardaí.

A man, aged in his late teens, was arrested and detained at Cobh Garda Station for questioning under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released without charge and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.