Man (40s) arrested after €150,000 worth of cannabis herb and plants seized in Galway

A MAN IS due to appear in court this morning charged in connection with the seizure of over €150,000 worth of cannabis herb and plants in Galway yesterday.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search under warrant at a house in the Cappataggle area yesterday morning.

During the search, cannabis plants worth €144,000 and cannabis herb worth €6,600 was seized.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene. He was later taken to Galway Divisional Headquarters,where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has since been charged and is set to appear before Galway District Court this morning.

All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

