This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 5 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man arrested in connection with discovery of cannabis factory in Co Limerick

Two local gardaí discovered the cannabis making plant when responding to a fire in the building.

By David Raleigh Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 5:47 PM
42 minutes ago 1,788 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4478749
Bruff, Co Limerick
Image: Google Maps
Bruff, Co Limerick
Bruff, Co Limerick
Image: Google Maps

A MAN HAS been arrested by gardaí in connection with the discovery of a cannabis factory in Bruff, Co Limerick.

The man, aged in his 50s, was detained by local gardaí on suspicion of cultivating and harvesting cannabis plants, contrary to Section 17 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Garda sources said they believed the haul has an estimated street value of “between €80,000-€100,000”.

The male suspect was arrested at a location in the Bruff area this afternoon and is being held at Bruff Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows gardaí to detain the man without charge for up to 24 hours.

Earlier, residents in the town described their shock after the drugs grow-house was discovered on fire in a shed on the outskirts of the town, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two local gardaí discovered the cannabis making plant when responding to the fire.

Sources close to the investigation said a large amount of cannabis was discovered “submerged in water” inside the property after firefighters had extinguished the blaze.

“It will have to be dried and weighed before we know exactly how much it is worth. However, we are looking at between €80,000-€100,000 subject to analysis,” a garda source said.

Gardaí discovered some of the cannabis already “harvested” and in “glass jars”, as well as in “plant form”.

The fire completed destroyed the shed, causing the roof to cave in which led to gardaí using a digger machine to sift through the rubble to carry out further searches.

The property is situated onto the town’s main approach road from Limerick city.

The blaze continued to smoulder today, as gardaí conducted further searches of the property, as well as in a number of surrounding sheds and farmlands.

“It’s a significant seizure of cannabis in the Bruff area, and searches are ongoing,” confirmed Bruff Superintendent Brian Sugrue, who is leading the investigation in conjunction with the Divisional Drugs Unit.

Gardaí, at this early stage of the probe, do not believe the grow-house is linked to serious organised crime gangs in Limerick city, however, it is thought it may be a stand alone enterprise.

Local Fianna Gael councillor Bill O’Donnell said the small rural community was “in shock”.

“I’m very disappointed this activity is taking place in our community. Drugs are a serious problem in the greater Limerick area and it’s perplexing that this activity was literally taking place on the open road,” O’Donnell said.

“I have no doubt that it will be fully investigated, and I would have full faith that the gardaí will bring those responsible to justice,” he added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Raleigh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		David Trimble is planning to take Theresa May's government to court over the backstop
    61,309  48
    2
    		Liam Neeson says he's 'not racist' after receiving backlash over controversial interview
    50,718  150
    3
    		Tyson Fury's Dublin and Cork gigs cancelled after threats of a 'repeat of the Regency'
    38,515  30
    Fora
    1
    		Freshly Chopped plans to sell hats, knives and tea towels to keep its Grafton Street outlet alive
    2,356  0
    2
    		Dog-sitting app HouseMyDog is merging with a Spanish rival to take on the European market
    278  0
    3
    		After a three-year absence, free public Wi-Fi is coming back to Dublin - but not the city centre
    178  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: West Ham vs Liverpool, Premier League
    55,655  37
    2
    		Setback for Liverpool's title ambitions as they're held by West Ham
    32,326  133
    3
    		Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    25,634  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Why it's important to have style icons like Vogue Williams' Mam to emulate
    12,144  1
    2
    		Vogue Williams' post sparked a breastfeeding debate, but would you ever question a mother's decision?
    5,882  0
    3
    		I watched 'Abducted In Plain Sight' and I have some questions
    4,714  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man jailed for hijacking taxi and injuring garda during high-speed chase
    Man jailed for hijacking taxi and injuring garda during high-speed chase
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears
    Partner of man whose body was found in slurry pit was 'shaking and upset' on day he disappeared
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    May says undoing any progress made in Northern Ireland would be 'an absolute horror'
    May says undoing any progress made in Northern Ireland would be 'an absolute horror'
    David Trimble is planning to take Theresa May's government to court over the backstop
    Theresa May to visit Northern Ireland tomorrow
    HEALTH
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    INMO calls ministers' invite to talk about issues other than pay 'massively disrespectful' and 'cynical'
    Opinion: We need to remove the stigma around lung cancer - no one should be blamed for getting it
    GARDAí
    Addresses in 11 counties searched as part of investigation into child sexual abuse images
    Addresses in 11 counties searched as part of investigation into child sexual abuse images
    'Significant' amount of suspected cannabis plants destroyed following grow-house fire
    Family concerned for man missing from Galway since Saturday

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie