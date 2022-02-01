Man arrested after €220,000 of suspected cannabis herb seized in Cork

A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of €220,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Co Cork.

“Following an interaction with Gardaí on uniformed mobile patrol in the Bantry area at approximately 1pm, a man in his 30s was arrested and detained at Bantry Garda Station,” a garda spokesperson said.

A quantity of suspected cannabis herb was found on the man following his arrest.

Gardaí then conducted a number of follow-up searches in the Bantry area where further quantities of suspected cannabis herb were recovered.

In total, suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of approximately €220,000 (pending analysis) was seized.

The man, aged in his 30s, has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Investigations are ongoing.