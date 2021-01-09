Man arrested after €65,750 in cash and €40,000 in suspected cannabis seized

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €65,750 in cash and an estimated €40,000 of suspected cannabis following a number of searches carried out in Hollystown, Dublin 15.

As part of an ongoing investigation, Gardaí stopped a car yesterday evening at approximately 7pm in the Hollystown area.

The car was searched and a large quantity of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of approximately €12,000 was recovered.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

A follow up search, which was conducted at a house in Hollystown, resulted in the discovery of a further quantity of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of approximately €28,000, along with cash totalling €65,750.